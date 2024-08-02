OnePlus Open Apex Edition in Crimson Shadow will debut on August 7

OnePlus has just announced the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, which features the new Crimson Shadow color. According to the brand, the new phone will arrive on August 7.

The news came amid the continuous wait for the OnePlus 2, which, unfortunately, seemingly won’t arrive this year. Despite this, the arrival of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition signals the brand’s continuous interest in growing its foldable business.

In its latest announcement, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, which is just basically the same as the OnePlus Open we have in the market today. Nonetheless, it comes in a new Crimson Shadow color, joining the current Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black options of the said foldable.

According to the company, the new hue is inspired by the iconic Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition. To this end, the new phone features a premium vegan leather back panel with a diamond pattern, while its Alert Slider is adorned with orange accents.

No other details about the OnePlus Open Apex Edition are available at the moment, but it could likely borrow the same features of the standard OnePlus Open model, including its 16GB RAM. In addition to that, the brand suggests that the phone will come with “enhanced storage, cutting-edge AI image editing, and innovative security features.”