OnePlus Open 2 is reportedly coming with at least 6000mAh battery

A new leak claims that the OnePlus Open 2 will arrive with a huge 6000mAh battery.

The news follows rumors about the model’s debut postponement. According to reports back in May, fans might have to wait a little longer as OnePlus has to push its release to a later date, which probably could be in 2025. A leaker account revealed that the reason behind this is the pushback in the debut of the Oppo Find N5.

The connection between the postponement of the two models from OnePlus and Oppo is not surprising. To recall, the original OnePlus Open was based on the Oppo Find N3. This means OnePlus Open 2 is also expected to be a variant of the Oppo Find N5. With this, without the Find N5, OnePlus might have to adjust the announcement timeline of its Open 2.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has been echoing the claims, saying that the phone would debut in the first quarter of 2025. Even more, the tipster claimed that the phone could enter the 6000mAh power mark for its battery. This should excite fans as it means a huge improvement over the original OnePlus Open, which only offers a 4,805mAh battery.

Some might think that including a huge battery in a foldable might be a challenge. However, it is worth noting that the brand already did it in the Ace 3 Pro by using the new Glacier technology, allowing it to insert a powerful battery in a small internal device space. According to the company, this is achieved through the Glacier battery’s “high-capacity bionic silicon carbon material.” This allows the battery to contain all this power in a much smaller 14g body compared to 5000mAh batteries in the market.

