Leaker: OnePlus Open 2 not coming in 2024 due to Oppo Find N5 delay

A leaker claimed that OnePlus will not be releasing the OnePlus Open 2 this year due to the delay of the Oppo Find N5.

The OnePlus Open 2 is one of the most anticipated foldables to arrive in the market. However, details about the device remain scarce, especially when it comes to its release timeline. However, tipster @That_Kartikey shared on Twitter that fans might have to wait a little longer as OnePlus has to push its release to a further date, which probably could be in 2025. The account revealed that the reason behind this is the pushback in the debut of the Oppo Find N5.

The connection between the postponement of the two models from OnePlus and Oppo is not surprising, nonetheless. To recall, the original OnePlus Open was based on the Oppo Find N3. This means OnePlus Open 2 is also expected to be a variant of the Oppo Find N5. With this, without the Find N5, OnePlus might have to adjust the announcement timeline of its Open 2.

Interestingly, there was an earlier claim in March from a reputable leaker that the Find N5 was completely canceled. Despite this, the tipster claimed that the OnePlus Open 2 would still be unveiled this year.

The claims come amid the continuous talks about OnePlus’s plan to release its first flip-style phone. According to reports, the phone will have support for telephoto and macro lenses. In case it is pushed, this will make the rumored OnePlus flip phone one of the few selections of clamshell phones offering a telephoto in its camera system.