OnePlus Open Apex Edition includes ‘VIP Mode’

OnePlus has confirmed one additional detail for its upcoming OnePlus Open Apex Edition model: the VIP Mode.

The company recently announced that it would unveil the OnePlus Open Apex Edition on August 7. The phone is basically the original OnePlus Open. Nonetheless, it sports the new Crimson Shadow color, which joins the current Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black options of the OnePlus Open. According to the company, the new hue is inspired by the iconic Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition.

Interestingly, aside from the color, the brand has revealed in a tease that the phone will also come with the VIP Mode. OnePlus didn’t share the details of the feature, but it is likely the same as the VIP Mode available in the Oppo Find N3 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

If true, this means the VIP Mode in OnePlus Open Apex Edition could allow users to deactivate their device’s camera, microphone, and location via the alert slider. OnePlus is expected to reveal more details about the feature soon.

Aside from the said feature, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition should also adopt the same set of details being offered by the OG OnePlus Open model, including its 7.82″ main 120Hz AMOLED screen, 6.31″ external display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB RAM, 4,805mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, Sony LYT-T808 main camera, and more. In addition to that, the brand suggests that the phone will come with “enhanced storage, cutting-edge AI image editing, and innovative security features.”

