OnePlus partners with JioMart Digital after ban threat from retailers in India

After receiving a letter from a group of retailers announcing their intent to stop selling its devices, OnePlus has confirmed its new partnership with JioMart Digital. The move is expected to expand the reach of the brand to more customers in India, with the Reliance-owned electronics store having thousands of retail stores as its distribution networks.

Ranjeet Singh, Sales Director at OnePlus India, announced the partnership days ago. The move is expected to bring the brand’s devices to over 2,000 towns and cities in the said country, thanks to JioMart Digital’s online store and access to 63,000 retail stores.

“As we continue to extend our range of OnePlus products across the Jio Mart Digital store network, we are positive that our community and consumers at large will continue to truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalized experience of our OnePlus devices at their nearest retail outlets,” said Singh.

The partnership came amid the issue OnePlus is facing with mobile retailers in India. To recall, the retailers voiced their decision through the letter sent by the South Indian Organised Retailers Association (ORA) to Singh. According to the retailers, there are several issues involved that pushed them to the decision. Yet, of the different reasons the retailers have, ORA shared that forced product bundling, warranty and service claim warranty claim delays, and low-profit margins ultimately caused the move. Moreover, it was shared in the letter that the problems have been present for quite some time now, only for OnePlus to fail to address all of them.