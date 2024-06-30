Online Slot Machine for Smartphones Explained – How to Play, Odds, RTP

The fact that more and more people are playing online casino games on smartphones is not surprising. Even 5 years ago in Europe, the share of players from smartphones was close to 50%, and today in some countries it reaches 95%. But many visitors play slots all the time but have no idea how the machines work. Understanding the basics of slot machines online and their operation will make it possible to avoid many troubles during the game. A slot machine is a gambling machine, the purpose of which is to win money or other rewards in a casino. The player receives a reward for landing a certain combination of symbols on the spinning reels after starting the game using a lever (it’s more actual for land-based casinos) or a button.

Online slot machines today

Devices of the modern generation, where real drums have been replaced by a display with their image, do not lose their relevance among players. The use of new technologies has expanded the possibilities for creative ideas, so each equipment manufacturer individually approached the creation of slots. The playing field already contains not 3, but 5, 7, and 9 reels with a large number of winning lines. Among other additions are bonus games, banking games, and multi-games with a choice of several variations of games on one machine. Today, slots are distinguished by high-quality graphics and animation, realistic soundtracks and a variety of themes, and the presence of additional screens for minigames.

How to play on slot machines?

After placing a bet on the online slot machine, the player presses the spin button and the reels in the slot spin. After the reels have stopped, the symbols on them are placed in random order. Each individual symbol has its own meaning and value. If several combinations of the same symbol are lined up at the same time, such a combination is a winning one. In such a way, the player receives a payout according to the table of winning combinations, which is available for everybody. The aim of the game is to combine the same symbols with the highest value.

Slot odds

Every slot machine has its odds. In this case, odds mean the chances of your possible winning when you spin the reels. Odds in slots are difficult to determine as compared to other casino games. It’s explained by the availability of various factors. Despite the fact that the results in slots are merely determined by a random number generator, there are fixed parameters that have an impact on the outcome of the game. Thus, for example, they have a fixed number of symbols. The quantity of matching symbols determines the frequency of winning outcomes. However, the complexity of slots is that there are thousands of possible outcomes, which cannot be said about the rest of casino games.

When discussing odds, one should also consider various bonuses and promotions. Additionally, the chances of winning are determined by RTP and volatility, which also should be highlighted separately.

Return to Player (RTP) in slots

Before starting a casino game, users need to familiarize themselves with the basic terminology found in the games. First of all, it is RTP – a percentage of the total amount of bets that the player receives from the slot in case of winning. Basically, the Return to the Player is a percentage of winnings and total bets.

For example, you play a slot with an RTP of 98%. If you bet $100, you will win $98, and the rest of the funds will go to the site. However, do not forget that the RTP of the casino is a theoretical indicator. Winnings are affected by variance, volatility, frequency of bonus symbols, and other factors. Therefore, it is worth focusing on RTP to understand what amount can be obtained in the long run.

When creating a machine, developers add a random number generator (RNG) to it. The RNG ensures that each round of the game takes place regardless of external factors. Official audit laboratories check the correct operation of such generators. Each RNG has its own algorithm for determining the RTP percentage.

In addition to RTP, online casino players encounter another value – volatility. This is the frequency of issuing winnings from the machine. A low score means that winnings will be frequent but small. High – on the contrary, receiving funds will be less frequent, but the machine gives out large amounts.