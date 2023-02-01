Only the Pro model will be launched in India among POCO X5 5G series, No POCO X5 5G in India!

POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G will be launched, but only the Pro model will be available in India. the POCO X5 5G series will be launched on February 6. Even though the phones haven’t yet been unveiled, we already know a lot about the POCO X5 5G series. We got the specs and render images for you.

The key differences between these smartphones are the performance and camera. Although the phone hasn’t yet been released we don’t have hands-on images, the minor differences are visible on the back cover as seen on render images.

India has the Pro model only, no POCO X5 5G in India

We checked many tweets shared by POCO India but we couldn’t catch anything regarding the POCO X5 5G. All the posts shared are focused on POCO X5 Pro 5G. The POCO India team also reveals POCO X5 Pro 5G will be launched on February 6.

We expect the POCO X5 5G to be sold in regions other than India, as POCO phones are usually available globally. We will be sharing more details once the introduction event is complete.

POCO X5 5G specifications

Snapdragon 695 processor

processor 6.67″ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate)

display with 2400×1080 resolution and refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate) 48 MP main camera + 8 MP wide-angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 13 MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery with 33W charging

POCO X5 Pro 5G specifications

Snapdragon 778G

6.67″ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 resolution ( 1920Hz PWM dimming )

display with refresh rate and resolution ( ) 108 MP main camera + 8 MP wide-angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 16MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery with 67W charging

Please share your thoughts on the POCO X5 5G series!