Oppo confirms K12 debut on April 24

The Oppo K12 will be announced this Wednesday, April 24, the company has confirmed.

After a series of leaks and rumors, Oppo has finally confirmed that it would unveil the handheld this week in China. On Weibo, the brand announced the move, calling the model an “ultra-durable and long-lasting phone.” Alongside this, Oppo suggested that the K12 will be armed with a 100W flash charging and “long battery life.”

According to earlier reports, the K12 will offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a 12GB/512GB configuration option, a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPS OLED display, a 16MP front camera, 50MP IMX882/8MP IMX355 rear camera system, and a 5500mAh battery.

The model is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 4, which recently launched in India. The device, however, will be offered in the Chinese market. If true, it should adopt several features of the said OnePlus model. Currently, here are the rumored details Oppo K12 will be offering to fans: