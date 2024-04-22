Oppo confirms K12 debut on April 24

The Oppo K12 will be announced this Wednesday, April 24, the company has confirmed.
After a series of leaks and rumors, Oppo has finally confirmed that it would unveil the handheld this week in China. On Weibo, the brand announced the move, calling the model an “ultra-durable and long-lasting phone.” Alongside this, Oppo suggested that the K12 will be armed with a 100W flash charging and “long battery life.”
According to earlier reports, the K12 will offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a 12GB/512GB configuration option, a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPS OLED display, a 16MP front camera, 50MP IMX882/8MP IMX355 rear camera system, and a 5500mAh battery.
The model is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 4, which recently launched in India. The device, however, will be offered in the Chinese market. If true, it should adopt several features of the said OnePlus model. Currently, here are the rumored details Oppo K12 will be offering to fans:
- 162.5×75.3×8.4mm dimensions, 186g weight
- 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with Adreno 720 GPU
- 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 6.7” (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness
- Rear: 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and 8MP ultrawide Sony IMX355 sensor (f/2.2 aperture)
- Front Cam: 16MP (f/2.4 aperture)
- 5500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system
- IP54 rating