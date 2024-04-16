Oppo K12 makes Geekbench appearance

Oppo has been spotted on Geekbench, and it could only mean one thing: it is now being prepared for launch.

The model is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 4, which recently launched in India. The device, however, will be offered in the Chinese market. Now, it seems its announcement is just around the corner, as it has appeared on Geekbench, where its performance was tested — a usual practice by brands before launching their devices.

The handheld also sports the same PJR110 model number assigned to it, as shared in past reports. According to the record, the device tested used 12GB RAM and an octa-core chipset, with the latter boasting the Crow codename and Adreno 720 GPU. Based on these details, it can be deduced that it will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. Using these components, it registered 1134 and 2975 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

These details echo the details earlier reported about the device, including:

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip will power the phone.

Nord CE4 has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, while the storage options are available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The 128GB variant is priced at ₹24,999, while the 256GB variant comes at ₹26,999.

It has support for hybrid dual SIM card slots, allowing you to use them either both for SIMs or use one of the slots for a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The main camera system is composed of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor (with OIS) as the main unit and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor.

Its front will feature a 16MP camera.

The model will be available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colorways.

It will have a flat 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPS AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The sides of the phone will also be flat.

Unlike the Ace 3V, Nord CE4 won’t have an alert slider.

A 5,500mAh battery will power the device, which has support for SuperVOOC 100W charging capability.

It runs on Android 14, with OxygenOS 14 on top.

Via