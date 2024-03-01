Oppo F25 Pro to launch in India on March 14

Oppo F25 Pro will hit stores in India on March 14 and is expected to make its launch in other markets soon. Despite being a mid-range model, the F25 Pro offers a decent set of specifications and features, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP67 rating, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and a 5000mAh battery.

The F25 Pro joins the other models in the F-series lineup of Oppo, with the company highlighting that it is the slimmest smartphone with an IP67 rating with an addition of a layer of Panda Glass on top for added protection. It also sports a generous 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2412 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it houses the octa-core Dimensity 7050 and runs the Android 14 operating system, which is complemented by ColorOS 14.

Its camera system comes with decent specifications, starting with the 32MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture. In the back, there is a trio of cameras: a 64MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of power, the Oppo F25 Pro should be able to compete with other mid-range models in the market. That is possible with its 5000 mAh battery. Recharging the unit should also not be an issue, as it supports 67W fast charging.

The model comes in two colors and two configurations that you can choose from. It is available in Lava Red and Ocean Blue, with each color sporting its own unique designs to give them better distinctions. As for configurations, the model is only available in 8GB RAM, but you have the option for 128GB (Rs 23,999) or 256GB (25,999) internal storage.

As noted before, the model will start selling on March 4. It will be available in Oppo’s authorized retail stores and its own online store. Amazon India and Flipkart are also expected to offer the model soon.