Oppo Find N5 specs leak as exec teases possible upgrades

Digital Chat Station is back with more leaks involving the upcoming Oppo Find N5. Meanwhile, Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, teased the possible upgrades the foldable is receiving.

Oppo is now preparing the Oppo Find N5, and it seems to be approaching its final stages. To this end, renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed some of the details fans can expect from the upcoming foldable.

According to the account, the phone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The model also reportedly offers wireless charging, an IPX8 rating, and a 50MP periscope telephoto. The tipster also revealed that the phone will be equipped with an anti-fall structure for its body, which is allegedly thinner than the earlier generation. The account also revealed that the Find N5 will have a “longer” battery life. To recall, the Find N3 has a 4805mAh battery inside its 5.8mm-thin body.

The tipster’s claims about the details are affirmed by Zhou Yibao’s recent poll, which asks fans about the upgrades they expect from next-gen foldables. Though the executive did not directly name the Find N5, the question is clearly related to the brand’s upcoming foldable. Based on that post, it could mean that the Oppo N5 could offer the following details:

