Leaker: Find X8S series, Find X8 Ultra, X8 Mini, Find N5 coming in 2H25

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that Oppo will release some interesting new models in the first half of 2025.

The Oppo Find X8 is now available in China and will soon launch in Europe, India, Thailand, and other global markets. According to reports, the Ultra and Mini models of the series will arrive earlier next year.

DCS echoed the claims in a recent post on Weibo, noting that the Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 Mini will be announced in the first half of next year.

Interestingly, the account also claimed that there would also be a Find X8S series. The leaker didn’t reveal the specifics of the said lineup but suggested that the Mini model everyone is waiting for in the Find X8 series could actually be placed in the Find X8S lineup. However, DCS expressed uncertainty on the matter, noting that the naming of the models is currently temporary.

On the other hand, DCS also claimed that the Oppo Find N5 would arrive in the first half of 2025. According to earlier reports, the foldable will be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a tri-cam system, 2K resolution, a 50MP Sony main camera and periscope telephoto, a three-stage alert slider, and a structural reinforcement and waterproof design. Other details rumored about the phone include:

“Strongest folding screen” in the first half of 2025

Thinner and lighter body

Circular camera island

Triple 50MP rear camera system

Enhance metal texture

Wireless magnetic charging

Apple ecosystem compatibility

