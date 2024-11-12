Oppo Find X8 series coming to Bali on Nov. 21

Oppo has finally confirmed that its new Oppo Find X8 series is going to another market on November 21 — in Indonesia.
The news follows the series’ debut in China. The brand later introduced the series in other markets, including Europe, where registration in the UK has recently been opened. The company also started accepting pre-orders (IDR 2,000,000.) for the series in Indonesia last month. Now, Oppo has finally provided a launch date for fans in Indonesia.
According to Oppo’s announcement, the Find X8 series will be introduced at an event in Bali at 1PM local time (GMT+8).
The global versions of the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to adopt the same specs that the Chinese version siblings are offering. These include:
Oppo Find X8
- Dimensity 9400
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 4.0 storage
- 6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5630mAh battery
- 80W wired + 50W wireless charging
- Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support
Oppo Find X8 Pro
- Dimensity 9400
- LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)
- UFS 4.0 storage
- 6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5910mAh battery
- 80W wired + 50W wireless charging
- Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, only in China)