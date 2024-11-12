Oppo Find X8 series coming to Bali on Nov. 21

Oppo has finally confirmed that its new Oppo Find X8 series is going to another market on November 21 — in Indonesia.

The news follows the series’ debut in China. The brand later introduced the series in other markets, including Europe, where registration in the UK has recently been opened. The company also started accepting pre-orders (IDR 2,000,000.) for the series in Indonesia last month. Now, Oppo has finally provided a launch date for fans in Indonesia.

According to Oppo’s announcement, the Find X8 series will be introduced at an event in Bali at 1PM local time (GMT+8).

The global versions of the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to adopt the same specs that the Chinese version siblings are offering. These include:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro