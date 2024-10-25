Oppo Find X8 series goes official in China

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro have officially launched in China. According to Oppo, it will start shipping the units next Wednesday, October 30.

The phones are both armed with the Dimensity 9400 chip, making them the first devices to offer the new SoC in the market. The processor, nonetheless, is not the only highlight of the series. Both will also boot with the recently announced AI-armed ColorOS 15, while the Pro model gets the earlier rumored Quick Button camera button and a satellite version with a 16GB/1TB configuration.

The phones’ camera department is also impressive, thanks to their components. To start, the vanilla model houses a 50MP Sony LYT-700 (1/1.56″, 24mm) main camera with OIS, a 50MP ISOCELL JN5 (15mm equivalent) ultrawide with AF, and anIMX882 (73mm) periscope with 3x zoom and OIS.

While the Pro version also has the 50MP telephoto and ultrawide of its vanilla sibling, it comes with better specs through the addition of a second 50MP IMX858 (1/2.51″, f/4.3) periscope lens with 6x optical zoom and OIS. It also has a bigger 50MP 1/1.4″ LYT-808 unit compared to the Find X8. Other camera highlights of the series include the HyperTone technology, Hasselblad Portrait Mode, and a new LivePhoto option.

The standard model is available in Starfield Black, Floating Light White, Chasing Wind Blue, and Bubble Pink color options, while the Find X8 Pro comes in Hoshino Black, Cloud White, and Sky Blue options. Configurations for the Find X8 include 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and another 16GB/1TB option with satellite communication feature support.

Here are more details about the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro