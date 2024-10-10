Oppo reveals Find X8’s design, AI capabilities in new romantic teaser

Ahead of its official arrival on October 24 in China, Oppo released a teaser clip for the Oppo Find X8 series, revealing its design and AI features.

The company earlier confirmed the series’ eye-protection details, Dimensity 9400 chip, and satellite communication feature (in the specific Oppo Find X8 Pro version). Now, in preparation for the Find X8 debut in its local market, Oppo has chosen to become more creative to entice its fans through a romantic marketing clip featuring the Find X8.

The video reiterates the series’ addition of the Dimensity 9400 chip, which allows it to perform several AI capabilities. From date activity to outfit suggestions, the ad suggests that the Find X8 can serve as a handy assistant for all sorts of user needs. The AI power of the chip, nonetheless, is not a surprise, especially after it topped the AI-Benchmark via the Vivo X200 Pro and Pro Mini, which also employ it.

Ultimately, the video shows the design of the Find X8, which offers thin bezels, a flat display, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The back of the phone was also revealed to have a huge circular camera island in the upper center. Unlike its predecessor, however, the Find X8 comes with a new lens arrangement, making its camera island look like that of a OnePlus phone. Nonetheless, the module doesn’t seem to protrude much, which gives the phone a thin profile.

