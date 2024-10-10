Oppo Find X8 gets display eye-protection tech, 1.5mm bezels

Oppo has revealed more details about its upcoming Oppo Find X8 series by sharing some of the most significant details of its display.

The Find X8 series will launch on October 24 in China. Ahead of the date, the company has started teasing fans about the devices. Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station also shared that the Find X8 will have 1.5mm bezels. This follows an earlier tease from the company, which earlier compared the thinner bezels of the Find X8 to the iPhone 16 Pro.

This week, Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, also shared some interesting details about the display of the Find X8. Aside from the first lineup to secure the Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 certification, the Find X8 series is said to offer a new “light-out eye protection” capability alongside a hardware-level low blue light technology. The executive explained that these would help the device ensure the eye comfort and protection of users.

Yibao also said that the Find X8 boasts a 3840Hz maximum WM frequency, which should mean a “higher” eye comfort level to prevent eye strain. Complementing this is Find X8’s ability to adjust the color temperature of the display. According to the executive, the upcoming phones will have “color temperature sensors and human factor algorithms to dynamically adjust the color temperature of the display to match the surrounding light, so that you can get a more natural and comfortable visual experience.” Yibao shared that it could reduce eye fatigue by up to 75% based on an experimental analysis.

The eye-protection details in the Find X8 series are somehow expected, especially after the Find X7 Ultra received the DXOMARK Gold Display and Eye Comfort Display label. According to the website, certain standards are set for the said labels, and the Find X7 Ultra passed and exceeded them. For the Eye Comfort Display, a smartphone should be able to tick the flicker amount perception limit (standard: below 50% / Find X7 Ultra: 10%), minimum brightness requirement (standard: 2 nits / Find X7 Ultra: 1.57 nits), circadian action factor limit (standard: below 0.65 / Find X7 Ultra: 0.63), and color consistency standards (standard: 95% / Find X7 Ultra: 99%).

