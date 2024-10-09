Dimensity 9400-armed Oppo Find X8 series is launching on October 24 in China

Oppo has finally confirmed that its Find X8 series will debut on October 24 in its local market. According to the company, the lineup will be equipped with the newly launched Dimensity 9400.

The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro, and Oppo Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Version. There will also be a Find X8 Ultra model in the series, but it will launch early next year bearing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), and three colors (black, white, and blue).

Recently, most of the key specifications of the standard model of the series leaked. According to a leaked material, these are the details fans can expect: