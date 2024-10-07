Key Oppo Find X8 specs, new live image leak

We have another leak about the Oppo Find X8, which could finally satisfy curious fans who have been anticipating its release.

The Oppo Find X8 will debut on October 21, and the brand is now trying to build up the excitement by teasing fans. Leakers, nonetheless, are giving us more than teasers: the full specifications of the Oppo Find X8.

Despite being secretive about the back design of the Oppo Find X8, recent leaks have revealed that the phone will have a new look. Now, a new image leak gives us a more detailed look.

According to the images shared, unlike the Find X7, the upcoming Find X8 will have a more conventional look this time. This includes the flat design for the side frames, back panel, and display, which is increasingly becoming popular in new phones. The camera island, on the other hand, will still be circular. However, there will be a new setup for the lens cutouts, which will now be in a diamond arrangement. As suggested in the past reports, this change somehow makes it look like a OnePlus unit.

These are not the only highlights of today’s leak, as the key specifications of the phone have also been revealed. According to the material shared, the Oppo Find X8 will offer the following:

7mm

190g

MediaTek Dimensity 9400

6.5″ 1.5K BOE OLED with optical in-screen fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom

5700 mAh battery

80W wired charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging support

IP68/IP69 rating

ColorOS 15

Alert Slider + touch/pressure-sensitive button (probably the same Action Button present in the iPhone 15)

metal frame + glass back

Black, White, Blue, and Pink colors

