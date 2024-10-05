Exec confirms Oppo Find X8 Pro version with satellite communication feature, shares front design

Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, has shared more information about the Oppo Find X8 series. This time, the executive focused on the Pro version of the lineup, which was revealed to have a version with a satellite communication feature. In line with this, Yibao also showed the front design of the phone, which has a curved screen and extremely thin bezels.

The Find X8 series will debut on October 21. Ahead of the date, Oppo is already trying to build up the excitement by relentlessly teasing several details of the phones. Now, Yibao has another interesting revelation about the series, specifically the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

In his post on Weibo, the official shared how a friend was able to call him all the way from the Gobi desert, where communication signals are impossible. According to Yibao, his friend was able to do it through an Oppo Find X8 Pro version with a satellite communication feature, suggesting that there will also be another variant without this capability.

The manager also shared a frontal photo of the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which boasts a quad micro-curved display, making its bezels thinner. To recall, Yibao earlier compared the Find X8’s bezel size to the iPhone 16 Pro.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), and three colors (black, white, and blue).

