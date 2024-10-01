Oppo official shares more Find X8 images, teases more details

Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, continues to tease the Oppo Find X8 series. In his latest post, the Oppo official revealed more details about the vanilla model of the lineup, which will have several impressive features.

The news follows Oppo’s recent teases about the Find X8, which was revealed to have thinner bezels than the iPhone 16 Pro. Ahead of the lineup’s October 21 debut, the brand shared that the series will feature an IR blaster and that the NFC tech in the phones will be different this time by injecting it with a new automatic capability.

Yibao also shared in an earlier post that the series will include a 50W wireless charging capability. It will be complemented by Oppo’s new magnetic wireless charging accessories. According to Yibao, Oppo will offer 50W magnetic chargers, magnetic cases, and portable magnetic power banks, which will all also work on other devices from other brands.

Now, Yibao has another set of teases for fans by sharing more images of the Oppo Find X8, revealing its flat frames and back panel, three-stage mute button, and thin bezels with equal width on all four sides. Like the earlier tease, the phone is compared to an iPhone device.

Aside from the images, Yibao also shared some other details about the Oppo Find X8. According to the official, the device will also be thinner and lighter than the earlier Find models. It is also reportedly getting a less protruding camera island, making it feel more compact. Other details underscored by Yibao include the phone’s periscope telephoto unit, IP68/IP69 rating, 50w wireless charging, reverse charging, and IR and NFC support.

Ultimately, the product manager says that these details will be “standard” in the Oppo Find X8 Pro, suggesting that the model will get more impressive features.

Stay tuned for more updates!

