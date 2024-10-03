Oppo Find X8 appears in the wild; New certifications confirm India, Indonesia debut

Another Oppo Find X8 unit image has leaked online, giving fans another look at what to expect from the phone’s design. The upcoming device also appeared on two certification platforms in India and Indonesia, meaning it will be announced in the said markets soon.

The Oppo Find X8 series will debut in China on October 21. The brand remains mum about its next steps on where it will bring the lineup next after its local launch, but new certifications have confirmed that India and Indonesia are the next markets that will welcome it.

The Find X8 was spotted both on India’s BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and Indonesia’s SDPPI (Direktorat Jenderal Sumber Daya dan Perangkat Pos dan Informatika). Sadly, the certifications do not show when they will arrive in the said markets, but it should happen soon after the phone’s Chinese debut.

A new image of the Oppo Find X8 unit was also leaked online, giving us another look at its official design. As shared in past reports, the phone will have different design details this time, including flat side frames and back panel and a new circular camera island. In a way, its new camera module makes it look similar to OnePlus phones with the same design. Despite this, it is reportedly getting a less protruding camera island, making it feel more compact.

The news follows earlier teases by Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, about the phone. According to him, the series will feature an IR blaster, and the NFC tech in the phones will be different this time by injecting it with a new automatic capability. The official also revealed that fans can expect a 50W wireless charging capability, new magnetic wireless charging accessories, a three-stage mute button, a periscope telephoto unit, an IP68/IP69 rating, and reverse charging.

Via 1, 2