Oppo demos Find X8’s touch-capacitive Quick Capture button underwater

In order to show how efficient the upcoming Find X8’s Quick Capture button is, Oppo Find Product Manager Zhou Yibao demonstrated its functions while it was submerged in water.

Days ago, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Find X8 series will feature a new Quick Capture camera button. This new component will allow instant access to the camera. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is similar to the Camera Control key in the Apple iPhone 16 series.

In a new video clip shared by Oppo, Yibao showed how the button works. Interestingly, instead of just showcasing it in a regular way, the manager put the Find X8 Pro model in water, confirming that the series has an IP68 protection rating. The demo also allowed Yibao to underscore the importance of the Quick Capture button, especially when the phone display becomes inaccessible during specific scenarios, including when submerged underwater.

As shared by the manager, the Find X8 Quick Capture is located in the right side frame, just under the Power button. A double tap launches the Camera app of the device, while a single long press lets users take shots. Unsurprisingly, just like the iPhone 16, the Find X8 also allows zoom in its Quick Capture with a simple slide of the finger.

The news follows Oppo’s earlier confirmation of the new Quick Capture button. According to two Oppo executives, the objective is to give users an easier way to access the camera without opening their device and searching for the app. The two shared that the brand specifically made the new component intuitive and free from complexities.

Aside from Oppo, the same button is also expected in the Realme GT 7 Pro. In the past, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase also showcased the button in an unnamed device. According to the executive, the smartphone will get a solid-state button similar to the Camera Control button in the recently launched iPhone 16.

Via