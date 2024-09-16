Realme exec demos brand’s own Camera Control

Realme VP Chase Xu showcased online the Camera Control feature the company would be introducing soon to fans.

The Apple iPhone 16 series is finally here, and one of its main highlights is the Camera Control button. It is a solid state providing haptic feedback and allows the devices to launch the camera and perform camera controls at any time.

Apple, nonetheless, won’t be the sole brand to offer it. Recently, Xu revealed that the same feature is also coming to one of Realme’s devices. Now, the executive has shared how the button works in a new video on Weibo, suggesting that it has the same tech as iPhone 16’s Camera Control.

Compared to the iPhone 16’s button, the feature revealed by Xu doesn’t seem to perform as flawlessly as its Apple counterpart. Nonetheless, it is important to note that it could still not be the final product of the company.

Ultimately, and sadly, Xu underscored that the phone used in the demo was not the highly anticipated Realme GT7 Pro, which is expected to be the first phone to sport the Realme Camera Control. As reported in the past, the model is expected to get the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

Micro-curved 1.5K BOE 8T LTPO OLED

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6,000mAh battery

100W fast charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating

