Execs reveal Oppo Find X8’s ‘Quick Start’ capacitive camera button

Ahead of the October 24 launch of the Oppo Find X8 series, Oppo officials revealed a new detail about it: the Quick Start camera button.

We are just days away from the debut of the Find X8. With this, Oppo is now trying to double down on its teases about the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

As part of its latest move, company executives Liu Zuohu and Zhou Yibao revealed the arrival of a Quick Start button in the series. This button will be dedicated to the camera, allowing easy access to the app.

As the two executives shared, the objective is to give users an easier way to access the camera without opening their device and searching for the app. The two shared that the brand specifically made the new component intuitive and free from complexities.

This button will be similar to the iPhone 16’s Camera Control, but earlier reports revealed that it would be a capacitive-type button.

The news is not entirely surprising, as Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has also previously revealed that the same button will be coming to the brand’s upcoming creation, which is believed to be the Realme GT 7 Pro. According to the executive, the smartphone will get a solid-state button similar to the Camera Control button in the recently launched iPhone 16.

Via 1, 2