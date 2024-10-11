Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find N5 reportedly coming in Q1 2025; Camera details tipped

A leaker claims that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and the Oppo Find N5 will debut in the first quarter of 2025. The account also revealed the camera setup of the models, claiming that the Find N5 will still have a trio of lenses on the back.

Oppo is expected to unveil some exciting new smartphones on October 24, including the vanilla Find X8 model and the Find X8 Pro. The Ultra model, however, won’t along and will instead have its own separate launch date.

As reported in the past, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be available early next year. The tipster account @RODENT950 on X reiterated this in a recent post, underscoring that it will happen in the first quarter.

According to the account, Oppo’s Find N5 model will also be announced during the same quarter, also echoing earlier claims about the foldable.

Interestingly, the tipster shared that the brand “tested” the Oppo Find N5 using the quad-camera setup of the X8 Ultra. However, the account said that instead of pushing for this plan, the company is considering “ditching” it and retaining the triple camera arrangement in the foldable. This bit means that while the Find X8 Ultra has a quad-cam system, the N5 will have a tri-cam.

According to earlier reports, the Find N5 will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a 2K folding display, a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony main camera and periscope telephoto, a three-stage alert slider, and a structural reinforcement and waterproof design.

Meanwhile, Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, confirmed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has a huge 6000mAh battery. Despite this, Zhou said that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra would be thinner than its predecessor. Ultimately, the exec shared that the Find X8 Ultra will have an IP68 rating, which means that it should be resistant to dust and fresh water.

