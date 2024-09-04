Leaker reiterates Oppo Find N5’s Q1 2025 launch rumors, shares device specs

According to the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N5 will indeed debut early next year. In line with this, the tipster revealed several details of the phone, including its chip, display, and camera.

This is good news for fans, as the first rumors about the Oppo Find N5 claimed that Oppo canceled it. Thankfully, following leaks shared that the foldable wouldn’t just debut this year but would arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

DCS echoed the rumors and ultimately revived the talks about the matter. As per the tipster, the first quarter of 2025 is indeed the debut timeframe of the Oppo Find N5.

The account shared that the Find N5 will adopt some of the details of its predecessor (including its huge circular camera island) but will also feature some improvements. DCS claimed that the device would be “thinner and lighter” than its sibling, noting that its thickness measurement would only hit around 9mm.

Aside from those things, DCS shared that the Oppo Find N5 will get the following details:

SM8750 chipset (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4)

2K folding display

Triple rear camera setup with 50MP Sony main camera and periscope telephoto

Three-stage alert slider

Structural reinforcement and waterproof design

“New” system

