After delay rumors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered Oppo Find N5 now reportedly coming in Q1 2025

According to a leaker, the Oppo Find N5 will not be launched this year but will arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

Talks about the postponement of the Oppo Find N5 have been in circulation for months now. It follows earlier reports about the company backing out of its foldable business. However, the company denied the claims, promising it would still continue offering the design. Later, the OnePlus Open 2 was reported to be delayed due to the pushback in the debut of the Oppo Find N5. Now, another reputable leaker, Digital Chat Station, has added more weight to these reports by specifying the timeline of Find N5’s launch.

According to the tipster, the Oppo foldable will not be announced this year. Instead, the post reveals that it will be launched in the first quarter of next year.

The account also gave some vague details about the phone, which is expected to also have a periscope. As per DCS, it will also have an unnoticeable hinge, extreme thinness, an “ultra-flat” glass internal screen, and a “high-resolution” external display.

Additionally, DCS echoed earlier reports about the foldable’s chip, which is believed to be the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The Xiaomi 15 is the first series rumored to be announced with the said chip in mid-October. After this, other smartphone brands are expected to follow, including Oppo and other companies under BBK Electronics.