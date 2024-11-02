Brand exec showcases Oppo Find X8 Pro’s zoom power

Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, shared a series of photos to show fans how powerful the Oppo Find X8 Pro’s zoom capability is.

The Oppo Find X8 is now available in China, and the company plans to bring it to more markets soon. Recent moves by the company confirmed the lineup’s upcoming arrival in Europe, Indonesia, and India. To keep the Find X8 hype going, the company continues to share some interesting details about the series.

The latest comes from Yibao himself, who shared several photos to highlight the Find X8 Pro’s dual 50MP periscope telephoto system with 3x and 6x zoom capabilities. According to the company, the camera system is assisted with AI to produce its photos, especially when you zoom them in. This is proven by the photos shared by the manager. Although the colors are not highly impressive, the level of zoomed-in details and the absence of noise are quite outstanding.

Here are the photos posted by Yibao:

The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be announced in various international markets soon. The global versions of the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro should adopt the same set of details their Chinese counterparts are offering, such as:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro