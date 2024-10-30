It’s official: Oppo Find X8 series is also coming to India

Oppo has finally confirmed the arrival of the Oppo Find X8 series in the Indian market.

The Oppo Find X8 made its debut just days ago in China, and the brand didn’t take long to bring it to other markets. After opening the pre-orders of the Find X8 series in the UK and Indonesia, the Chinese giant is now promoting the Oppo Find X8 in India.

In its “Oppo Find X8 Magic Box” promotional campaign, the company offers fans the chance to win a Find X8 unit. The box costs ₹99, and it will provide them with 50,000 Oppo points. The promo is only available until November 10, indicating that the unveiling of the Find X8 series in India could happen on that date or a day later. Interested fans can now place their early pre-orders for the series.

The official configurations and specs of the Find X8 series in India remain unavailable, but the models could adopt the same set of features their Chinese siblings are offering, such as:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

UFS 4.0 storage

6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5910mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, only in China)

Via