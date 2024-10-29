Oppo confirms flagship return in Europe with Find X8 series launch

Oppo has opened the Find X8 series registration in the UK, marking the return of its flagship offerings in the European market.

The Find X8 series is now official in China. Thankfully, just days after its local debut, Oppo confirmed that the lineup will also arrive globally. The series is now available for pre-order in Indonesia, and its registration in the UK has recently been opened. To this end, the company also confirmed that other Oppo flagship models are returning to the UK market.

This is good news for Oppo fans, especially after the brand faced issues in the European market in the past, causing problems to its business there. Now, this is finally changing, with Oppo starting its teaser campaign for the Oppo Find X8 series.

With registrations for the Find X8 series now live, fans can soon expect to purchase the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, which offer the following details:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

UFS 4.0 storage

6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5910mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, only in China)

Via