Oppo Find X8 series to launch globally in November; Early pre-orders now available in Indonesia

Oppo has finally confirmed that its Oppo Find X8 series will arrive in the global markets next month. According to the company, the series is now available for pre-orders in Indonesia.

The Oppo Find X8 launched in China last week. Surprisingly, just days after its local debut, the brand has already announced the arrival of the new series in the global market. According to Oppo’s Indonesian social media account on X, the Find X8 series will arrive next month, although no exact date was mentioned.

Interested fans can, nonetheless, now place their pre-orders. According to the listing, the Find X8 is only available in a single black color and is currently priced at IDR 2,000,000.

As for its configurations, the Finf X8 and Find X8 Pro could borrow the same details (except for the satellite support in the Pro model) from their Chinese siblings, which offer:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

UFS 4.0 storage

6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5910mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

