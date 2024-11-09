Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2 reportedly coming in 2025 H1; Device details tipped

According to a tipster, the Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 will debut in the first half of 2025. The account also shared some of the key details of the foldable, which is reportedly powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

That’s according to the tip shared by Smart Pikachu on Weibo, echoing earlier reports about the arrival of the Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 next year. According to the account, aside from the flagship chip from Qualcomm, fans can expect the following details from the foldable:

“Strongest folding screen” in the first half of 2025

Thinner and lighter body

Circular camera island

Triple 50MP rear camera system

Enhance metal texture

Wireless magnetic charging

Apple ecosystem compatibility

This is good news since the foldable was rumored to be completely canceled in the past. However, tipsters later claimed that its debut was just pushed to a later date. According to claims, the Oppo Find N5 will be announced in the first quarter of 2025.

As per earlier reports, the company “tested” the Oppo Find N5 using the quad-camera setup of the X8 Ultra. However, the account said that instead of pushing for this plan, the company is considering “ditching” it and retaining the triple camera arrangement in the foldable. This bit means that while the Find X8 Ultra has a quad-cam system, the N5 will have a tri-cam. It is also expected to offer a 2K resolution, a 50MP Sony main camera and periscope telephoto, a three-stage alert slider, and a structural reinforcement and waterproof design.

