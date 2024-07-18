Oppo Find X8 series reportedly getting 5700mAh Glacier batteries, 100W charging

The Oppo Find X8 series is reportedly armed with 5700mAh Glacier batteries and a 100W charging capability.

The lineup is expected to be announced in October. Nevertheless, leaks about the series continue to surface online as the wait continues.

In a recent post on Weibo, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has shared the latest wave of leaks about the Oppo Find X8 series.

According to the tipster, the entire Find X8 lineup will be armed with a 5700mAh battery. The special thing about this, however, is that DCS noted that it will employ the Glacier battery OnePlus recently unveiled in its OnePlus Ace 3 Pro model, which has a huge 6100mAh battery. This is lower than the 6000mAh battery reported earlier, so we suggest that our readers take the information with a pinch of salt at the moment.

As per DCS, the battery will be complemented by a 100W charging. This should be the same as what the lineup’s predecessor offers, with the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra equipped with the same charging capability.

In the post, the leaker also reiterated claims that the vanilla Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will have straight and micro-curved displays, respectively. Aside from those, DCS shared that there will be a periscope in the camera systems of the two models, adding that there will also be Sony IMX9 and IMX8 sensors in them. Ultimately, the account revealed that glass material will be heavily used in the body of the phones.