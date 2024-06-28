OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is now official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6100mAh Glacier battery, more

After a long wait, OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which comes with a handful of powerful details, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a huge 6100mAh Glacier battery.

The brand announced the model this week, noting that it will be available in Chinese stores on July 3 and will have a starting price of CN¥3,199. As earlier reports shared, it will be available in three colors: Titanium Sky Mirror Silver, Green Field Blue, and, most of all, the Supercar Porcelain Collection, which comes with a white design. Each variant comes with its own distinctive look, including a pine vein tree and liquid metal reflection designs.

The device packs considerable power in various departments, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Here are more details about the phone: