OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is now official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6100mAh Glacier battery, more

After a long wait, OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which comes with a handful of powerful details, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a huge 6100mAh Glacier battery.
The brand announced the model this week, noting that it will be available in Chinese stores on July 3 and will have a starting price of CN¥3,199. As earlier reports shared, it will be available in three colors: Titanium Sky Mirror Silver, Green Field Blue, and, most of all, the Supercar Porcelain Collection, which comes with a white design. Each variant comes with its own distinctive look, including a pine vein tree and liquid metal reflection designs.
The device packs considerable power in various departments, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
Here are more details about the phone:
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Configurations: 12GB/256GB (CN¥3,199), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3,499), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3,799), and 24GB/1TB (CN¥4,399) for Titanium Mirror Silver and Green Field Blue variants / 16GB/512GB (CN¥3,999) and 24GB1TB (CN¥4,599) for the Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition
- 6.78” 1.5K FHD+ 8T LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak local brightness, Rain Touch 2.0 support, and ultra-thin fingerprint support
- Rear Camera System: 50MP SonyIMX890 main unit with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro
- 6100mAh Glacier battery
- 100W fast charging
- Titanium Sky Mirror Silver, Green Field Blue, and Supercar Porcelain Collection colors
- IP65 rating