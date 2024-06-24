OnePlus unveils Ace 3 Pro color options, including Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition

OnePlus has already revealed the three color options for the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro ahead of its official debut on Thursday. According to the company, the model will be offered in three colors: green, silver, and white, with the last one being the Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition.

The company shared the images of the model’s colors in a marketing material, wherein the green one sports a leather back while the silver variant comes with a glass material for its rear. The white option, on the other hand, is said to be the Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition of the model, according to OnePlus President Louse Lee.

The variant was the headline of earlier rumors about the phone, and it seems to live up to fans’ expectations in terms of its design and elegance. The variant initially appears white, but upon close inspection, its back showcases some thin lines. It is also marked with the new logo of the OnePlus Ace lineup, which is said to signify the series’ powerful performance.

Aside from those details, the company has claimed that the ceramic variant has an 8.5 Mohs hardness rating, which should make it extremely durable and scratch-resistant. According to reports, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition could be offered in 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB options. The standard versions, on the other hand, are reportedly coming in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB variants.

Aside from those details, the Ace 3 Pro is expected to offer the following: