OnePlus confirms Ace 3 Pro’s June 27 debut, shares official render in white color option

This week, OnePlus confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in China on June 27. The company also shared the official image of the model, showing it in a white design while sporting a huge circular rear camera island.

The news should clarify many details about the model. Prior to the announcement, several leaks about the phone’s design surfaced, including a layout showing the camera island directly attached to the side of the phone. However, OnePlus’ announcement invalidated this.

In the images shared by the company, the Ace 3 Pro still shows the iconic circular OnePlus camera island. This island will house the camera lenses while its pill-shaped flash unit is placed outside.

The renders also show that the phone’s back panel and side frames will have slight curves. The top frame, however, appears to be flat. According to rumors, aside from the white option shown in the pictures, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro could also be offered in blue and ceramic body variants. As per the famous leaker Digital Chat Station, the latter is inspired by the Bugatti Veyron supercar. The tipster noted that the variant would be “white and smooth” and use “real ceramic hot-forging technology.”

The news follows earlier leaks about the phone. According to earlier reports, the model will offer a generous 24GB memory, 1TB storage, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 1.6K curved BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6100mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. In the camera department, the Ace 3 Pro is reportedly getting a 50Mp main camera. According to other reports, it will specifically be a 50MP Sony LYT800 lens. Ultimately, it is believed that it would be offered within the CN¥3000 price range in China.