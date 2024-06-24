OnePlus Ace 3 Pro reaches 230K pre-orders ahead of June 27 debut

Although the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has yet to officially enter the market, the hype over it in China is already high. According to the latest numbers, the pre-orders for the model have reached 230,000.

The handheld is expected to debut in China on Thursday, and the company is now accepting pre-orders for the model. The company still has to make its official announcement about the Ace 3 Pro’s specifications and details, but fans have already placed high volumes of orders on the OnePlus website, reaching over 230,000 units prior to the anticipated launch.

The phone craze, nonetheless, is not entirely surprising, as the company is already teasing the model as a powerful device. According to earlier reports, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will impress in various departments, including its Glacier battery, which will offer 6100mAh power and four years of good capacity retention of up to 80%. Despite its high battery capacity, it is believed that the model will have one of the thinnest and lightest forms on the market.

Aside from that, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to offer the following: