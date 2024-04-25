Oppo K12 is now official, and here’s everything you need to know

After a long wait, Oppo has finally unveiled the Oppo K12. As reported earlier, however, the new model is just a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE4 5G, giving us the same handful of features and components we saw before.
To recall, the Nord CE4 5G made its debut in India earlier this month. Prior to its announcement, there were already rumors that the device would be rebranded as the Oppo K12 due to the model number and leak similarities of the two. Now, we can confirm this is indeed the case, with the Oppo K12 offering the following details:
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
- LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB/256GB (¥1,899), 12GB/256GB (¥2,099), and 12GB/512GB (¥2,499) configurations
- Hybrid SD card slot support
- 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1100 nits of peak brightness
- 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide unit
- 16MP selfie camera
- 5,500mAh battery
- 100W SuperVOOC flash charging
- Optical fingerprint scanner and NFC support
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14
- IP54 rating
- Clear Sky and Starry Night colors