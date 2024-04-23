Oppo steps on K12 to prove 60kg bend test success

Oppo has enormous confidence in the durability of its upcoming K12 model. To show this, the company performed a bending test on the device and even allowed a person to step on it.

The Oppo K12 is set to launch tomorrow, April 24, in China. Ahead of its official announcement, the company teased and revealed several details about the handheld. The most recent one involves its sturdy build, which the company has proved in a test.

In a short clip shared by Oppo on Weibo, the company showed its own bend test, wherein the Oppo K12 was compared to a device from another brand. The test started with the company applying weights to the two units, from zero to 60kg. Interestingly, while the other phone bent and became unusable after the test, the K12 received minimal bending. Its display also worked perfectly fine after the test. To test things further, the company then showed the phone being stepped on by a person, and it surprisingly managed to bear the entire weight put on by a single foot.

The test is part of the company’s move to promote the durability of the upcoming model. Days ago, aside from its SGS Gold Label five-star drop resistance certification, it was revealed that the K12 sports an anti-fall diamond structure. According to the company, this should allow the unit to have comprehensive fall resistance internally and externally.

Aside from that, Oppo K12 is expected to satisfy fans in other areas. Currently, here are the rumored details of Oppo K12: