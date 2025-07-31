Oppo K13 Turbo series reportedly launching in India between Aug. 11, 14

A new leak provides a more specific launch timeline of the Oppo K13 Turbo series in India in August.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series is now available in China, and it will soon make its way to India. The brand recently started teasing the Pro model on Flipkart, suggesting it will launch soon in the market. While the company did not provide the launch date of the model (and the entire series), a new leak hints at the possible launch timeline of the phone.

According to a new claim, the two models could arrive in the third week of August, specifically between August 11 and August 14.

The brand’s teaser on Flipkart confirmed that the series will adopt the same design as its Chinese counterpart. As such, in addition to its RGB lighting, the phones are also expected to arrive with Oppo’s waterproof built-in cooling fans.

To recall, here are the specs of the Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in China:

Oppo K13 Turbo

MediaTek Dimensity 8450

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with under-screen fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP secondary lens

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings

Black Warrior, Purple, and Knight White

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB

6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with under-screen fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera with OIS + 2MP secondary lens

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings

Black Warrior, Purple, and Knight Silver

