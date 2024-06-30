Oppo Reno 12 F debuts in Thailand with Dimensity 6300, 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Oppo has finally unveiled the new addition to its Reno 12 series: the Oppo Reno 12 F.

The brand unveiled the model in Thailand through its official website in the country. The model was the earlier rumored Reno 12 FS model in reports, but it seems Oppo has instead opted for the simple “F” monicker for the device’s global variant name.

The Oppo Reno 12 F has a decent set of specs, although the company has yet to confirm its pricing and release date. According to its Thai listing, the Reno 12 F has a Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is complemented by 12GB RAM and expandable 256GB storage. Its front boasts a 6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with support for an under-screen fingerprint reader scanner. In the upper section, it has a punch-hole cutout for its 32MP selfie camera.

In the back, it comes with a different camera island design, which is circular. It houses a trio of cameras consisting of a 50MP main unit, 8MP ultrawide with 112° FOV, and 2MP macro. It also comes with a Halo Light, and the system supports AI capabilities, including AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, and AI Studio. Other AI features are also available for other tasks, including AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, AI Summary, and AI Speak.

The camera department also doesn’t disappoint, thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery and 45W charging. As for protection, there’s an IP64 rating users can rely on.

The phone is offered in dark green and peachy orange color options, but the configuration prices are currently unavailable. We will update this article with more details soon.