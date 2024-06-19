Earlier rumored Oppo Reno 12 F to launch as ‘Reno 12 FS’ — Report

A new report claims that instead of the earlier reported Reno 12 F monicker, the third device in the Oppo Reno 12 series will be called Reno 12 FS.

The Oppo Reno 12 lineup is now available in China and global markets (although the versions in the latter use a different set of features). After their release, a third model is reportedly coming. According to earlier reports, the device was called Reno 12 F, but an exclusive report by Spill Some Beans (via Gizmochina) says that the monicker of the phone will be Reno 12 FS.

Aside from the name, the report has revealed that the Reno 12 FS will have a different design. Unlike its siblings with rectangular rear camera islands, the phone is believed to be getting a rounded “Cosmo Ring Design” with a Halo Light.

According to the report, here are the other details to expect from the Oppo Reno 12 FS: