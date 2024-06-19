Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro now in Europe featuring BeaconLink, AI features, new SoC

The Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro are finally in Europe. As expected, however, the brand introduced some changes in the global version of the models, making them significantly different from their Chinese counterparts.

As reported before, the phones come with different chips. Unlike their Chinese siblings with Dimensity 8250 and Dimensity 9200+ chips, the global variants of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are armed with a Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. According to the company, the SoC is optimized for more efficient power consumption. This chip is paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, which supports 12GB virtual RAM expansion. The phones’ storage can also be expanded up to 1TB, thanks to their microSD slots.

In addition to the said section, the phones also come with new AI features, including an improved AI Eraser. Other AI features users can get from the global versions of the phones include the AI Toolbox, AI Recording Summary, AI Clear Face, and AI Best Face.

Another interesting addition to the phone is the BeaconLink, which allows users to call another user via Bluetooth. The feature makes the Reno 12 and Reno12 Pro like walkie-talkies, removing the need for WiFi or cellular data to make calls within the range of 200m.

Ultimately, while the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro have finally been unveiled in Europe, fans will still have to wait until June 25 to buy the former. It will cost €500, offering users a 12GB/256GB configuration. The Pro version with the 12GB/512GB configuration, on the other hand, is now available for €600.

Here are more details about the two phones:

Oppo Reno 12

4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy

12GB/256GB

6.7” 120Hz AMOLED with 1200 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution

Rear: 50MP wide with PDAF and OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

Selfie: 32MP wide with PDAF

5000mAh battery

80W charging

Matte Brown, Sunset Pink, and Astro Silver colors

ColorOS 14.1

Oppo Reno 12 Pro