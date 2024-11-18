Oppo Reno 12F 5G now available in Harry Potter Edition

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 12F Harry Potter Edition globally, giving fans a new design option for the said Reno model.

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 12F 5G back in June, only in Olive Green and Amber Orange. Now, as the Harry Potter fever starts to build up due to HBO’s upcoming series, Oppo introduced the new Harry Potter Edition of the model.

As expected, while the Oppo Reno 12F Harry Potter Edition retains the general design and physical specifications of its standard sibling, it boasts Harry Potter-inspired elements. This includes the scarlet back panel with the Hogwarts and Harry Potter insignia printed on it. The unit also comes in a special box with the same theme, and it also includes other Harry Potter-inspired accessories, such as a Golden Snitch keychain, a wand stylus, a Hogwarts acceptance letter, and more.

Buyers will have the same set of specs offered in the standard Oppo Reno 12F. It comes with a 12GB/256 configuration alongside specs like a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth rear camera setup, a 6.67″ FullHD screen, a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and more.

Currently, the Oppo Reno 12F Harry Potter Edition is only available in Peru, but it is also expected to be offered in other global markets soon. With its price in the said country, interested buyers can expect the phone to cost around $420 in other markets.