Oppo announces warranty for select models in India, GCC countries

Oppo announced a new cross-country warranty service it is offering for some of its smartphone models.

The move is part of the Chinese brand’s vision to expand its warranty and repair service to more users worldwide. However, it is important to note that the new offering is limited to India and the Gulf Cooperation Council, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Moreover, the service will cover only a handful of Oppo smartphone models, such as the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Oppo A3, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, And Oppo A3x.

The service will start this Thursday, and users with the aforementioned models need only present their units, receipts, and warranty cards to any authorized Oppo service centers in India and the said GCC countries.

The service will not cover the expired warranty, which starts its period on the day its e-warranty card is activated. Moreover, service and parts replacement (mainboard, screen, and battery) prices may vary depending on the service centers where the damaged device is presented.