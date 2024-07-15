Oppo Reno 12 Series in India: Everything You Need To Know

The Oppo Reno 12 series is now in India and will be available in stores on July 25.

Oppo has just expanded the availability of the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro to more markets after releasing them in China. In addition to countries in Europe and Asia, the two models are also now officially available in India.

The phones share the same set of details as their global variants. To recall, the phones debuted in Europe with some differences compared to their Chinese siblings. To start, the phones come with different chips. Unlike their Chinese siblings, which have Dimensity 8250 and Dimensity 9200+ chips, the global variants of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are armed with a Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. The phones also come with more AI features (AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, and more) and the new BeaconLink feature, which allows users to call another user via Bluetooth. The feature makes the Reno 12 and Reno12 Pro like walkie-talkies, removing the need for WiFi or cellular data to make calls within the range of 200m.

The Reno 12 will be offered in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colors, while the Pro version will come in Sunset Gold and Space Brown options. The vanilla model will only be available in a single 8GB/256GB configuration (₹32,999), but fans can get the Reno 12 Pro in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB options, which are priced at ₹36,999 and ₹40,999, respectively.

Here are more details about the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro:

Oppo Reno 12

4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy

8GB/256GB configuration

6.7” 120Hz AMOLED with 1200 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution

Rear: 50MP wide with PDAF and OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

Selfie: 32MP wide with PDAF

5000mAh battery

80W charging

Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colors

ColorOS 14.1

Oppo Reno 12 Pro