Oppo confirms Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India launch on July 12

Oppo has finally confirmed the arrival of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro in India on July 12.

The new phones made their first debut in May in China. After this, the company introduced the devices in the global market, specifically in Europe. Now, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are set to be announced next week in India, as confirmed by the device’s Flipkart and the Oppo India website pages.

As usual, the Indian variants of the phones will be different from the ones that launched in China. As shared in earlier reports, the Indian versions of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro could also adopt the same set of specs being offered by the series’ global variant. Here are their details:

Oppo Reno 12

4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy

12GB/256GB

6.7” 120Hz AMOLED with 1200 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution

Rear: 50MP wide with PDAF and OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

Selfie: 32MP wide with PDAF

5000mAh battery

80W charging

Matte Brown, Sunset Pink, and Astro Silver colors

ColorOS 14.1

Oppo Reno 12 Pro