Exciting news about Oppo’s upcoming SoC

Did you heard anything about Oppo’s upcoming SoC? You might be wondering why Oppo would want to develop its own SoC. After all, there are plenty of great options out there already. However, developing an in-house SoC offers a number of advantages. First, it gives Oppo more control over the performance of its devices. Second, it allows Oppo to differentiate its devices from the competition. And third, it gives Oppo the opportunity to add unique features to its devices that other manufacturers can’t match.

So what can we expect from Oppo’s upcoming SoC? We don’t know too much yet.

Details about Oppo’s upcoming SoC

Oppo has already developed a custom chip for its devices, called the Marisilicon X, which was an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) launched for the public to see for the Find X5 Pro, released last month, however, Oppo’s upcoming SoC is still on the horizon. Now, there’s a report from a Chinese website, IT Home, that Oppo is officially in working on an AP (Application Processor) with TSMC, using TSMC’s 6nm process. The chips will apparently be entering mass production in 2023, and will be featured in a flagship.

It was also reported by IT Home, that Oppo is also working on an SoC, as we mentioned before, to be featured in their devices, that is based on TSMC’s 4nm process. There are no details about Oppo’s upcoming SoC at the moment, and we’re not even sure if this is going to be a flagship or midrange SoC either. Many companies nowadays are working on their own processors, with Apple’s M1 SoC, Samsung’s Exynos processors, and Google’s recently debuted Tensor chip. This SoC from Oppo, and the AP seems to be proof that Oppo is also joining the ranks among those companies, and leaving its dependency on brands like Qualcomm or MediaTek for their processors behind.

What do you think about these news about Oppo's upcoming SoC? Do you think it will be a success, or will they go back to using MediaTek or Qualcomm processors?