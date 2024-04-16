Google to introduce ‘Pro Fold’ in Pixel 9 series

Google will be introducing a fourth model in the Pixel 9 series: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Interestingly, this is the rumored Fold 2, signaling Google’s new move to integrate its Fold creations in the Pixel series.

The search giant will be deviating away from the usual by introducing more models in the new Pixel series. As reported earlier, there would be a Pixel 9 Pro model in the lineup. However, it seems this is not the only surprise Google has for fans this year.

According to a report from Android Authority, the company will also add a fourth model in the lineup. Even more, it won’t just be any ordinary pixel with the conventional form, as it is reportedly going to be a foldable one.

As shared in the report, Google will rename the rumored Fold 2 device to Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has the “comet” codename internally. It will join other models in the series, including the standard Pixel 9 (“tokay”), Pixel 9 Pro (“caiman”), and Pixel 9 Pro XL (“comodo”).

With this change, the upcoming foldable device is expected to adopt the general designs of the Pixel 9 series, which recently had its renders surfaced days ago. Based on the images shared, you can easily identify that there are huge differences between the Pixel 9 and its predecessor, the Pixel 8. Unlike the earlier series, the rear camera island of the Pixel 9 won’t be from side to side. It will be shorter and will employ a rounded design that will encase the two camera units and the flash. As for its side frames, it can be noticed that it will have a flatter design, with the frame seemingly made of metal. The back of the phone also appears to be flatter as well compared to the Pixel 8, albeit the corners seem to be rounder.