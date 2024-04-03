Video render shows Google Pixel 9 with improved designs, more color options

A clip featuring the anticipated Google Pixel 9 has surfaced on the web, and it gives us an interesting view of the series’ overall design.

The video shows the renders of the upcoming Pixel phone in pink, yellow, black, and green colors. It is yet to be confirmed if these are exactly the shades of colors the series will get in its release, but if that is the case, fans will get a plethora of options for Google’s new device offerings.

Just with a single glance, one can easily identify that there are huge differences between the Pixel 9 and its predecessor, the Pixel 8. Unlike the earlier series, the rear camera island of the Pixel 9 won’t be from side to side. It will be shorter and will employ a rounded design that will encase the two camera units and the flash. As for its side frames, it can be noticed that it will have a flatter design, with the frame seemingly made of metal. The back of the phone also appears to be flatter as well compared to the Pixel 8, albeit the corners seem to be rounder.

According to earlier reports, the new series will be composed of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The first two reportedly have the same dimensions (152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm with a 6.03-inch display), but the Pro XL is expected to be bigger due to its battery and display, which is not surprising due to its name. Other details we currently know about the series include the use of Tensor G4 and Android 15 system.